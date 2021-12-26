Coletta A. McDermott, 105, of Dubuque, Iowa formerly of Epworth, Iowa passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Coletta will be held from 12 to 2 p.m., on Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa. Family request that everyone in attendance please wear a mask to attend the visitation and funeral mass.
Mass of Chrisitan burial for Coletta will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa with Rev. Scott Boone presiding. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s cemetery.
Coletta along with her identical twin sister Clara were born on August 5, 1916 in Bellevue, Iowa on the family farm, daughter of John and Mary (Dempewolf) Hoffmann. Coletta and Clara were very proud to be identical twin sisters and to have both lived to be over 100 years old. She received her education in the Bellevue schools. On May 9, 1939 she was united in marriage to Donald “Benny” McDermott at the Nativity Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa. He preceded her in death on July 17, 1994. The couple owned and operated Benny’s Tap in Epworth, Iowa.
Coletta was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother. She had a way of spoiling all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and making them feel special and was the glue that held the family together all these years. She was a very selfless and giving person who would help anyone in need that crossed her path. She was a great chef and gardener and used her skills and plentiful harvest to feed her family and people in need from the time of the depression up until she was 98 years young.
She had a great love for music and enjoyed playing the Piano and did so since she was a young girl. As an adult she went on to enjoy Big Band music with her husband as they went to several ballrooms around the area and won awards from the Crystal Ballroom.
She was a devoted Catholic member of St. Patrick’s Parish and its Altar and Rosary Society in Epworth, Iowa.
She is survived by three sons, Patrick (Marva) McDermott of Keizer, OR, Bernard “Buzz” (Mary) McDermott of Dubuque, Terry (Connie) McDermott of Dubuque; six daughters, Donna (Patrick) Smith, Sharon (Dave) Reardon both of Dubuque, Mary (Gerry) McDermott-Weydert of Asbury, Bonnie (Neal) Gotto of New Vienna, Debby Forkenbrock of Epworth, and Rhonda (Tom) Gotto of Epworth; 19 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; one son, James McDermott on Feb. 21, 1944; one daughter, Margaret “Peggy” (John) Gansen; son-in-law, Jerry Forkenbrock; great grandson, Nic Anastasia; brothers and sisters, Joe (Leola) Hoffmann, Alan (Jean) Hoffmann, Rosella (LeRoy) Feller, Luella (Melvin) Kilburg, and Clara “Dolly” (Sylvester) Zimmer.
The family would like to thank Dr. Moran, Dr. Viner, Staff at Riverbend Retirement Community, Nurses and Staff at Stonehill Care Center, and her special friend, Susie Kramer.
Video Tribute may be viewed, and online condolences may be left for the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.