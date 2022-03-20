HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. — Kathy R. Deason, 65 of Hopkinsville, Kentucky and formerly of Bernard, Iowa passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her aunt’s home in Rock Falls, Illinois surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 pm, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, IA. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Services for Kathy will be held 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. A private burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Garryowen, Iowa at a later date. A memorial service will be held in Hopkinsville, KY at a later date.
She was born January 28, 1957, in Sterling, Illinois, daughter of Edward and Phyllis (Near) Brackemyer. She was a 1975 graduate of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, IA. In 1975, she was united in marriage to Tom Gassman, out of that union they had one daughter, Courtney. In 1985, she was united in Marriage to Dennis Bechen out of that union they had three children, Brannon, Adam, and Ashleigh. Kathy later moved to Hopkinsville, KY, where she became employed as Dispatcher for the Oak Grove Police Department and worked for several years until her retirement in 2021. It was there she met Eddie Deason, and on December 19, 2008, they were united in marriage in Christian County, Kentucky.
Kathy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially, her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Eddie Deason of Hopkinsville, KY; three children, Courtney Soppe of Monticello, IA, Brannon Bechen (Fiance, Lindsey Meyer) of Farley, IA and Adam (Leah) Bechen of Bernard, IA; seven grandchildren, Tyler Soppe, Cade Meyer, Ethyn Meyer, Brynn Meyer, Braylin Bechen, Kyla Bechen and Everett Bechen and another grandson arriving in July; six siblings, Larry (Pam) Brackemyer of Morrison, IL, Kathy (Don) Johnson of New Haven, CT, Kerry (Dave) Meyer of Erie, IL, Randy (Kim) Brackemyer and Denny (Jean) Brackemyer both of Bernard, IA, and LeeAnn (Jason) Trexler of Rockford, IL.
She is preceded in death by her parents; step father, Willie Merfeld; and a daughter, Ashleigh Bechen in 1985.
The family of Kathy would like to thank Goffey Home Nursing and Hospice, especially, her Nurse Staci and a very special thanks to her Aunt Ruth for all the wonderful care and support they gave to Kathy.
