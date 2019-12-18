HASTINGS, Minn. — Eldon Manderscheid, 81, of Hastings, Minn., formerly of Zwingle, Iowa, passed away on December 12, 2019.
Services for Eldon will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., with a prayer service at 2 p.m., with Rev. Rodney Allers officiating. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, Sylvia Switch.
Eldon was born at home on January 22, 1938, in Bellevue, Iowa, the son of Orville and Marie (Ryan) Manderscheid.
Eldon was the oldest of seven children. Shortly after he was born, the family moved to their farm outside of Zwingle, Iowa. He graduated from Holy Rosary Catholic High School in La Motte, Iowa.
Eldon married Judy Sweeney on July 25, 1959, they had four children and 12 grandchildren. Eldon reclaimed his heritage by becoming a Luxembourg citizen in January. Eldon and Judy celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in July.
Eldon retired from John Deere Dubuque Works after 31 years. Eldon and Judy had purchased a farm in 1961, adjacent to his parent’s farm where he farmed for 30-plus years. He was a farmer at heart, a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He served in the Iowa National Guard Reserve, was a proud UAW member, Zwingle city council member, AARP legislative liaison, Zwingle Recreation Association member, and most recently, a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Three years ago, he and Judy moved to Hastings, Minnesota, to be closer to family.
Eldon is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Kate (Bret) Lewallen, of Tucson, Ariz., Karen (Paul) Simons, of Hastings, Minn., Dan (Ann) Manderscheid, of Ankeny, Iowa, and David (Laura) Manderscheid, of Gaithersburg, Md.; grandchildren: Krista (Ryan) Nelson, Kyle Lewallen; Hannah, Grant, Ryan, Natalie Simons; Sarah, Rachel, Chloe Manderscheid; and Eric, Jake, Jennifer Manderscheid; brothers, Roger (Judy), Duane (Mary); a sister, Carol Ernst; and sister-in-law, Anne Manderscheid.
Eldon was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Justin and Florence Sweeney; siblings, Gerald and Glenn Manderscheid; sister, Ardis Cobar, and brother-in-law, Gary Ernst.