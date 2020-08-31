DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Eugene A. Prier, 88, of Dyersville, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, with limited family presence due to COVID protocol. Masks are recommended and social distancing is strongly encouraged.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate and Military Honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 137. Masks are recommended and social distancing is strongly encouraged.
Eugene was born December 6, 1931, in Farley, Iowa, the son of Edward B. and Lucille (Lansing) Prier. He married Lucille Steffensmeier on January 3, 1953, in Dyersville. Together they raised their family & farmed near New Vienna.
Surviving are his children, Elaine (Cletus) Urbain, of Dyersville, Janice (Wayne L.) Steffen, of New Vienna, David Prier, of Marina, CA, Carl (Julie) Prier, of Dyersville, Wayne (Beverly) Prier, of Dyersville, Dale (Sandy) Prier, of Hopkinton, Allen (Joyce) Prier, of Elkader, Mark (Annette) Prier, of Dubuque, Daniel (Kim) Prier, of Dyersville, and Donald (Christine) Prier, of Dyersville; 34 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren; siblings, Germaine Deutmeyer, of Dyersville, Kay (Ambrose) Eilers, of Monticello, Gerald (Marilyn) Prier, of Dyersville, Ed (Eileen) Prier, of Dubuque, Charles (Janet) Prier, of Dyersville, Will (Bonnie) Prier, of Dubuque, Loras (Mary Ellen) Prier, of Scottsdale, Arizona; in-laws, Eunice Prier, of Manchester, Alice Nadermann, of Dyersville, Mary (Charles) Hellman, of Holy Cross, Elaine Steffensmeier, of Dyersville, Wilfred (Andrea) Steffensmeier, of Farley, and James (Rita) Steffensmeier and Agnes Steffensmeier, both of Dyersville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife in 2005, daughters, Lois in 2002 (Mark) Hermsen in 2019, Patricia in 2012 (Dale) Demmer in 2014, 1 grandson and 3 great grandchildren, a brother, Marvin Prier; and in-laws, Roger Deutmeyer, Wilma Prier, Florence (Joe) Meis Arthur Steffensmeier, Richard Nadermann, Eugene (Helen) Steffensmeier, Eldon (Clara) Steffensmeier and Donald Steffensmeier.
