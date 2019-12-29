PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Shirley J. Stanton, 89, of Platteville, Wis., died on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Edenbrook Platteville.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. (noon) on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Platteville, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, Wis. Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Shirley J. Stanton Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Shirley was born on July 27, 1930, in Spencer, Wis., daughter of Theodore “Ted” Bey and Vera Bey-Schuh. She graduated from Cuba City High School. Shirley was united in marriage to Keith Stanton on June 14, 1948, and they farmed 13 years at Cornelia. Shirley worked for Dick’s Supermarket, Platteville, for over 30 years. While working at Dick’s she also worked for the Platteville Schools lunch program and ParkView Terrace Nursing Home, Platteville. Shirley always decorated her house and yard for every season. She enjoyed doing yard work, tending to her flowers, going on walks and being with family and friends. During the holidays, she never turned away anyone who needed a place to eat a holiday meal.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Connie (Randy) Stephens; four grandchildren, Jason, Stephanie and Amber Stanton and Kandice Stephens; three great-grandchildren, Chloe and Qynne Stanton and Blake Stephens.
She was preceded in death by her son, Steve, on October 19, 2012; and parents, Vera and Charles Schuh, and father, Ted Bey.