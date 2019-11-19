EARLVILLE, Iowa — Bernardine “Bernie” Nefzger, 90, of Earlville, Iowa, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at her home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville, Iowa. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Earlville, Iowa, with Rev. Jason Hesseling officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Earlville, Iowa.
Bernie was born November 6, 1929, in Springbrook, Iowa, the daughter of Alvin and Emma (Weis) Clasen. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in Bellevue, Iowa, in 1947. Bernie then graduated from Mercy College of Nursing in 1952, and went on to work at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa. She then served as the parish secretary at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earlville for nineteen years.
On April 4, 1959, she married Arthur D. Goldsmith in Bellevue, Iowa. He died November 16, 1970. Bernie then married Edward Nefzger on July 22, 1977. He died January 5, 2001. She was a Mercy Alumni, Catholic Daughter, and a Mercy Volunteer. Bernie was a humble woman who loved playing euchre, dancing, volunteering, and most of all her family. She spent her life devoted to children as a pediatric nurse, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and the maker of hundreds of hand-knit stocking caps for newborn babies. Bernie will be greatly missed.
Bernie is survived by her children, Ronald (Kathleen) Goldsmith, of Hiawatha, Iowa, Joseph (Linda) Goldsmith, of Earlville, Iowa, Mark (Beth) Goldsmith, of Weaverville, California, Patrick (Alison) Goldsmith, of Ames, Iowa, Anne (Thomas) Hayes, of Rosemount, Minnesota, and Michael (Pamela) Goldsmith, of Hiawatha, Iowa; eighteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; siblings, Virtus (Marilyn) Clasen, Mary Ellen Kirk, Merlin (Marilyn) Clasen, Pauline Wagener and Lela Roiger; and in-laws, Mary Ann Clasen, Betty (Hank) Ehrlich, and Nellie Krapfl; Bernie is also survived by her step-children, Mary Lu (Larry) Welch, of Platteville, Wisconsin, Jeanne (George) Hesseling, of Sugar Grove, Illinois, and Dave Nefzger (Christine Mascow), of McHenry, Illinois; ten step-grandchildren; and eighteen step-great-grandchildren; step-in-laws, Gary (Juanita) Maiers, of Coal Valley, Illinois, and Roger Johannes, of Earlville, Iowa.
Bernie was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Arthur Goldsmith and Edward Nefzger; brother, Alvin Clasen; stepdaugthers, JoAnn Maiers and Kathy Johannes; stepson-in-law, Gary Hesseling; and step-great-granddaughter, Mackenzee Carpenter. Additionally she is preceded by her in-laws, James Kirk, Dennis Hines, Cliff Roiger, LeRoy Wagener, Margaret (Clem) Kapler, Delores (Ed) Nefzger, Mary (John) Kupferschmidt, Mildred (Larry) Kramer, Floyd (Marie) Goldsmith, George (Laura) Goldsmith, James (Bertha) Goldsmith, Fred (Darlene) Goldsmith, Genevieve (Ray) Olberding, Robert Krapfl, Elmer (Katherine) Nefzger, and Marie (Ed) Rausch.
