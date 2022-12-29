Kathi L. Bonczyk, Shannon, Ill. — Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Manny’s Pizza, 211 Main St., Savanna, Ill.
Kelsey L. Dressler, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, and from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Celebration of life: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Daniel J. Engelken, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Francis J. Erickson, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona, Iowa. Service: 1 p.m. today at the church.
Raphael W. Grant, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: Noon today at the church.
Thomas M. Griesinger, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road.
Kathleen C. Hahn, Crystal Lake, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
James E. Kieffer, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Lois T. Lex, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Virginette C. Link, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Thomas J. Naber, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, St. Boniface Church, New Vienna.
Nadyne Reardon, Farmbersburg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, St. John Lutheran Church, Farmersburg. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Lydia A. Root, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Community United Church of Christ, Savanna. Celebration of life: 6 p.m. Friday at the church.
Shirley A. Scholtes, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Dale W. Symons, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Douglas M. Tegeler, Des Moines — Visitation: 10:30 to 12:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
