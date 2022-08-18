CUBA CITY, Wis. — Ricky J. Olson, 65, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at home.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 20th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Pastor Gus Barnes officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family & friends may call on Saturday, August 20th from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Ricky was born on February 26, 1957 to Myron & Lenora (Pickel) Olson in Cuba City, WI. He was a 1975 graduate from Cuba City High School. He worked at Advance Components, Wal-Mart & Hilver’s Machine Shop for many years. Ricky enjoyed fishing, camping, riding his motorcycles, his beloved cats, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Ricky is survived by his sister, Sharon (David) Voss of Horicon, WI, along with nieces, nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Ricky J. Olson Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Ricky Olson Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.