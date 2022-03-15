Effie I. Schloz, 99, of Dubuque, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Private Funeral Services for Effie will be held Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Effie was born June 21, 1922, in Gram, IA, the daughter of James and Isabelle Parson Cole. On June 7, 1950, she married Allan C. Schloz in Sherrill, Iowa. He died June 6, 1992.
Effie was a teacher in a one room schoolhouse in Rickardsville, Iowa. She had also worked at Mount Carmel in Dietary and volunteered as a foster grandparent at Marshall School.
A few things Effie loved in life were embroidery, playing euchre, bird watching and her cat, “Pumpkin”.
Survivors include one son, Clark (Ann) Schloz of Dubuque; one daughter, Alice (Steven) Hoth of Dubuque; two grandchildren, Katherine (Andrew) Kelly, and Daniel (Dawn) Hoth; four great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Kelly, Macaylah Hoth, Derek Haas, and Dominick Haas; her close friends, Vicki Woodyard and Georgeann “Rusty” Felton; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allan, two brothers, Russell and Oscar Cole, and two sisters, Grace Meyers and Susan Billmeyer.
A memorial has been established for Hospice of Dubuque, and Stonehill Care Center.
The family thanks Hospice of Dubuque and the staff at Stonehill Care Center, especially Peggy, Norma, and Zander.