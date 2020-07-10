Nicholas J. Beck Sr., 94, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa.
Because of the unprecedented conditions in our country right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family visitation for Nick will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Nick Beck Sr. Family at P.O. Box #430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033.
A private Mass of Christian burial for Nick will also be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Douglas Loecke officiating. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
Nick was born June 9, 1926, in Cascade, Iowa, son of Henry and Clara (Wecker) Beck. He received his education from the Hazel Valley one-room school and former St. Mary’s School. On November 21, 1946, he was united in marriage to Marie A. Goedken at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington, Iowa. Together the couple farmed in the rural Cascade area for many years. She preceded him in death on December 4, 2012.
Nick will be remembered as a caring, humble and true gentleman. He was a loving husband, a devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather. He taught us the true meaning of love and family. Nick had a love for farming, and all the blood, sweat and tears that were part of it. Nick took pride of the many improvements on the farm through the years. His dream was to keep the farm in the Beck family for many more generations. Today his grandson Andy Beck owns and operates the farm.
He was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade. Nick was also a member of the Knights of Columbus since 1944, during this time he served as Grand Knight. He was active in the ASCS Program, serving as a Chairman of the County Committee for 9 years.
He is survived by seven children, Mary Lynn (Justin) Riesberg, of Delhi, IA, Kathy (John Craig) Ripple, of Eldridge, IA, Mike (Pattie) Beck, of Cascade, IA, Jane (Tom) Gabel, of Palos Heights, IL, Peggy (Bill) Donovan, of Cascade, IA, Dave (Kathy) Beck, of Cascade, IA, and Sue Webber, of Peosta, IA; a daughter-in-law, Joyce Beck, of Dubuque, IA; 25 grandchildren; 49 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; a son, Nick R. Beck Jr., on August 28, 1991; one granddaughter, Angela Ripple; son-in-law, Timothy Webber; one brother, Tony (Mary Ann) Beck; three sisters, Caroline Beck, Margaret (Philip) Fonck, and Matilda (Joe) Carroll; two brothers-in-law, William “Billy” Goedken and Gerald Goedken; sisters-in-law, Adeline (Carl) Thomson, Esther (John) Luensmann and Theresa Goedken.
The Beck family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Ellen Kennedy Living Center, Shady Rest Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for all the special care they have given to our Dad.
