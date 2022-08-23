Viola “Olie” Catherine Avery, 93, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on August 19, 2022, at Stonehill Health Center surrounded by her loving family.
No public service will be held. Private family burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque, Iowa. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is in charge of arrangements
Viola was born on July 14th, 1929, in Holy Cross, Iowa, the youngest of nine children to Edward and Catherine (Ellerbach) Hayes. She married Howard Leibfried in 1949 at Holy Cross Catholic Church and together had two sons, Richard and Dennis. Howard passed away in 1953 and Dennis preceded her in death while in the military. She married Louis Avery in 1956 at St. Columbkille’s church and together had a daughter, Jill. He also preceded her in death in 1991. Viola was employed at William C. Brown’s for 22 years until her retirement.
Olie will be remembered for many wonderful qualities, especially the fun and laughter that she brought to everyone who knew her. She will be greatly missed, but she left us all great memories.
She is survived by her son Richard (Joyce) Leibfried, daughter Jill A. (Steven) Turner, both of Dubuque, grandchildren Pam (Bob) Ludwig, Scott (Christy) Leibfried, Tim (Jenny Stewart) Turner, Travis (Sarah) Turner, and Nikki Leibfried, great grandchildren Josie, Tyler, and Maddie Leibfried, Olivia Turner, and Eden Schrack, in-laws Joan (Bob) Valentine and Daniel (Mickie) Leibfried, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Catherine, husbands Howard and Louis, son Dennis Leibfried, and siblings Frances, Louis, Genevieve, Delia, Evalena, Clara, Clem, and Virgil.
In lieu of flowers, a Viola Avery Memorial Fund will be established.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.