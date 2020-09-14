Shane E. Brehm, 45, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, September 11, 2020.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory. Please remember to wear your mask. If you are unable to attend, a live stream of the funeral service will be on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
Shane was a 1993 graduate of Hempstead High School in Dubuque, IA. On March 24th, 2001, he was united in marriage to his soul mate and the love of his life, Megan Theresa Benn. Shane worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 17 years, where he developed many long-lasting friendships.
Shane had a deep passion for the great outdoors and took pride in teaching this passion to his daughter, Cassie Sue (baby doll). Whether a successful hunt or not, he valued the time he got to spend with her and the life lessons he hoped he had taught her. He took his role as a father very seriously and proved this by wholeheartedly accepting and raising his two stepsons as his own. Shane was always the first to drop what he was doing to help someone else and he never missed a moment to make someone else feel good. He made it his life’s journey to put a smile on everyone’s face, especially his wife’s. He was a long-standing member of the Dubuque Field Archers Club, where he practiced his art of finding any poison ivy on the property. On any given weekend, you could find him riding side-by-sides with his friends, kayaking, walking trails and hunting. He most valued the times he got to spend with his mother camping.
He is survived by his loving wife, Megan T. Brehm, of Dubuque IA; three children, Dacotta Montgomery (Chelsey), Jamie Benn (Abby), Cassie Brehm (Luke); one grandson, Toby Bonert; his parents, Robert and Janice Brehm; siblings, Michelle (Dwayne) Koopman, Kelly (Dave) Krambeck, Troy (Tina) Brehm, Dean (Kat) Brehm, Dennis (Brenda) Brehm, Melanie (Mike) Fenner and Cody Brehm; mother-in-law, Marilee Loney; fathers-in-law, James (Connie) Benn, Tim (Linda) Maas; Brothers and sisters-in-law, James (Jessica) Benn, Jason (Cara) Benn, Mary Benn (Brett), Adam (Beverly) Maas, Kenneth (Amanda) Maas, Travis Benn, Zachary Donath; and many nieces, nephews and Godchildren, whom all adored their Uncle “Shana”.
He will be sadly missed by many, especially, Dan and Sharon Faber, of Cascade, IA, and his lifelong friend, Randy (Beth) Lester, of Dubuque, IA.