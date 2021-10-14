FARLEY, Iowa — George M. Davis, 74, of Farley, Iowa, passed away peacefully at his home in Farley on Monday, October 11, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral Home.
Services for George will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 16th at the Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Schueller Presiding. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa.
He was born June 19, 1947 in Farley, Iowa, son of Charlie Davis and Agnes Goerdt. On July 20, 1968 he was united in marriage to Carol A. Lansing at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville, Iowa. George was employed with Mueller Pipeline for 25 years, where he was a member of the Operating Engineers Local #234.
George enjoyed working on antique cars and trucks. He enjoyed traveling through-out the countryside looking for new projects. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, and loved telling stories of the Good Old Days.
He is survived by his wife Carol of 53 years; one daughter, Kim (Brad) Strang of Dubuque, IA, one son, Kevin (Dawn) Davis of Worthington, IA; four grandchildren, Nathan and Nicole Strang and Kirsten and Carter Davis; one sister, Rosie Breitbach of Farley, IA, a brother-in-law, Don (Becky) Lansing and a sister-in-law, Betty (Jim) Boeckenstedt both of Dyersville, IA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Joyce (Don) Koster; one brother, Sonny Goerdt; a brother-in-law, Gene Breitbach; his mother and father-in-law, Berniece and LaVerne Lansing and a sister-in-law, Mary Lou (Bill) Thomas.