CASCADE, Iowa — Dolores V. “Dorie” Fagan, 96, of Cascade, Iowa, and formerly of Onslow, Iowa passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Accura Health Care in Cascade, Iowa.
Visitation for Dorie will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial for Dorie will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Temple Hill, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Temple Hill, Iowa.
Dorie was born November 24, 1925 in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Anton and Veronica (Lukan) Green. She received her education at the former St. Mary’s school in Cascade. On September 23, 1947, she was united in marriage to Paul Fagan at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 30, 1983.
She worked with Irene Rogers, Lois Merkes, and Delores McQuillen catering and Aquin school systems in the Lunch Program. She was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes. She enjoyed time spent with family especially, her grandchildren.
She was a member of the St. Peter’s Parish in Temple Hill and the Cascade American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by seven children, Rick (Barb) Fagan, Ron (Monica) Fagan, and Terry Fagan all of Onslow, IA, Mark (Joyce) Fagan, Gary (Sue) Fagan, Kevin (Janet) Fagan, and Diane (Nic) Loes all of Cascade, IA; 20 grandchildren; 41great grandchildren and one on the way; and one great-great grandchild; two sisters-in-law, Janne Green of Cascade, IA and Esther Fagan of Dyersville, IA.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Cletus Fagan on July 25, 2014; two sisters, Gertrude (Joe) Hirtz and Erma Green in infancy; five brothers, Urban (Jane) Green, Mel (Pauline) Green, Herb Green, Lawrence “Larry” (Ruth) Green, and Edmund “Ed” (Lucy) Green; three brothers-in-law, Carl Fagan, Bob Fagan and Earl Fagan; sisters-in-law, Lois (Donald) Harris; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Accura Health, Hospice of Dubuque, Rev. Mark Osterhaus, and Deacon Joe Schockemoehl for all the care and support throughout her journey.
A Dolores V. “Dorie” Fagan memorial fund has been established.