Dorothy Barbara O’Meara, 104, of Dubuque Iowa, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 9, 2021, with family by her side at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Dorothy was born September 27, 1916, in Amery, Wisconsin, the daughter of Bernard and Catherine (Dosch) Dooper. On March 26, 1940, she married Raymond J. O’Meara in Plains, Montana. They raised their seven children in Miles City, Montana, before retiring to Tucson, Arizona. She lived in Tucson for 42 years before moving to Assisi Village in Dubuque.
Dorothy’s passion was her family. She always said her greatest accomplishment was raising her children.
She was an excellent cook and baker. She was known for her cinnamon rolls, bread and cookies. She cooked professionally for a hospital and at a dude ranch.
She enjoyed traveling, bowling and playing cards, especially pinochle and bridge. She was a caregiver all her life. Dorothy attributed her longevity to hard work.
Survivors include her children, Mary O’Meara Alter, of Denver, CO, Rosaleen “Rosie” (David) Deluhery, of Dubuque, IA, William (Frances) O’Meara, of Anchorage, AK, John (Sharon) O’Meara, of Miles City, MT, Dorothy (Robert) Meana, of East Dubuque, IL, David O’Meara, of Reno, NV, and Philip O’Meara, of Anchorage, AK. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Katie Mood, Amy (Tim) Breitfelder, John (Sonya) Deluhery, Sean (Becky) O’Meara, Corey (Michelle Harmerling) O’Meara, Chad (Carol) Javor, Rebecca (Anthony Wilson) Meana, Justin (Maria) Meana, Erin (Jamie) O’Meara, Alison O’Meara; and 26 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband on December 8, 1969; her parents; her three brothers and four sisters; two grandchildren, Jennifer O’Meara and Scott Alter.
