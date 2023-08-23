Grace Schnorenberg, 98, of Dubuque, died Saturday, August 19, 2023.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
Private family burial will be held at Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque.
Grace was born February 27, 1925, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Paul Lewis and Grace (Norton) Cate. On December 28, 1946, she married Paul “Ozzie” Schnorenberg at the Church of the Nativity. He preceded her in death on October 14, 2007.
Grace graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and later graduated from Bayless Business College in Dubuque.
Grace began her working career as a bank teller at First National Bank, followed by a long and loving career as a wife and mother. She was a gifted musician and competitive athlete, primarily golf, tennis, and bowling. She was a member of the Lacoma Golf Club and member of the Dubuque Tennis Association for many years. Grace also belonged to Dubuque Women’s Bowling Association for many years, as well as the Dubuque Sertoma Club. Grace was a former member of the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra. She was also a former member of the Little Cloud Girl Scout Council, serving on the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Program Committee, and Second Vice-President. Grace was also a faithful member of the Power of Prayer Adoration Chapel and the counting team at Church of the Nativity. Above all, Grace was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her five children, Paula Odefey of Asbury; Robert (Diane) Schnorenberg of Cedar Rapids, IA; Barbara Tlamka of Asbury; Karen Zerante of Chicago Heights, IL; and Patricia (Richard) Rupp of Dubuque; ten grandchildren, Chad (Misti) Odefey, Shannon Marshall, Corby Robbins, Derek Schnorenberg, Jason (Melanie) Schnorenberg, Ben (Matt) Zerante, Andrew (Renee) Zerante, Nora (Josh Ladner) Zerante, Paula (Matthew) Zerante Denton, and Erik (Jackie) Rupp; four step-grandchildren, Heather (Scott) Gamm, Robbie (Brittany) Miller, Ryan (Melissa) Miller, and Holly (Craig) Kinzenbaw; 13 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons-in-law, Jim Odefey and David Zerante; and her six siblings.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her dear neighbors, especially Bob and Lois Wagner and her devoted golfing companions and loyal friends, Carole and Gloria.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.