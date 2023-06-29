GALENA, Ill. — Marcia Pearl Reifsteck, 74 of Naperville, formerly Galena, IL passed away Monday, June 26, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM, Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where friends may call after 11 AM until the time of service. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Galena. She was born September 12, 1948, in Hazel Green, WI, the daughter of Dr. Leonard F. and Maleta C. (Schonhoff) Norman. Marcia graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1967. She was united in marriage to John W. Reifsteck on September 12, 1970, in Galena and he preceded her in death on August 2, 2022. When she wasn’t running her 3 boys to sporting events, she would spend most of her time as a stay-at-home mother. She always enjoyed caring for others. When she did work, was a caregiver at Rock River Gardens Retirement Home, Sterling, IL, and local individuals and families. She loved to sew, knit, and build other crafts, bowl, play cards, and watch scary movies with her grandkids. She loved gardening, taking care of her house plants, caring for their dogs, and reading her magazines. Marcia was a member of the Blackhawk Bowling Club. She is survived by her three sons, Tim Reifsteck, of Plainfield, Kevin (Tabitha) Reifsteck, of Yorkville, IL, and Bryan Reifsteck, of Plainfield, IL, seven grandchildren, Terrion, Aurora, Austin, Breven, Makenzie, Blake, and Cole, four great-grandchildren, Makoa Dunn, Kailo Dunn, Sophia Petry, Trinity Lewis, and, two brothers, Ronald (Jeanie) Norman of Galena, and Steve (Angela) Norman of DeForest, WI, two brothers-in-law, Joe Reifsteck, of Sterling, IL, and Joel Reifsteck, of Freeport, IL, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Leonard Norman Jr., three sisters-in-law, Jean Heller, Molly and Linda Reifsteck, and a brother-in-law, Jerry Reifsteck. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.