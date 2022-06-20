Onalea J. Evert, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, St. Peter’s Church, Temple Hill, followed by burial service in the cemetery. Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25, Moose Lodge, 1820 W. Post Road SW, Cedar Rapids.
John J. Guild, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Memorial service: 3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ruth D. Harbach, Delhi, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Delaware. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Jacqualin M. Hempstead, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26, Delhi Methodist Church, Delhi.
Thomas J. Hochberger, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Roger A. Huber, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Kay E. Knospe, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elkader. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Linda L. Lock, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Monticello.
Roger A. Oberfoell, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.
Dieter J. Ostermann, Dubuque — Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, University of Dubuque Chapel, 2000 University Ave.
Earl M. Rhodes, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23 at the funeral home.
Margaret Schroeder, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Steve J. Schroeder, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Allan Schuster, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 26, Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road, Asbury, Iowa.
Brenda L. Stumpf, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, where a time of sharing will be at 6 p.m.
Ann E. Symons, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, with a rosary service at 9:30 a.m. Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.