LANSING, Iowa — James Leo Strub, 89, of Lansing, Iowa, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse, Wisconsin.
A Graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. on January 12, 2020, at Gethsemane Cemetery, Lansing, Iowa, with Rev. John Moser as the Officiant. A Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Shep’s Riverside Bar and Grill, 10 S Front St., Lansing, Iowa. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing, Iowa, is helping the family with the arrangements.