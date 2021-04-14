DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Gary W. Hoffmann, 67, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at MercyOne in Dubuque, Iowa.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Gary was born December 1, 1953 in Manchester, Iowa the son of Clarence J. and Odeil (Urbain) Hoffmann. Gary was raised on the home farm just north of Earlville.
Gary was very hard working, considered the “Jack of all trades.” He loved to offer a helping hand, especially working at the farm. He enjoyed his free time, fishing, riding his Harley, and just being outdoors. He loved spending time with his family, especially a Saturday ride on the Harley with Sally.
Gary is survived by his significant other, Sally Staveley, and her daughter, Sara Soto; two brothers, John (Linda) Hoffmann, of Earlville, Carl Hoffmann, of Cedar Rapids; in-laws: Paul (Sue) Taylor, of Zwingle, Ann Wood, of Mason City, and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Zachary Taylor.
Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Cards may be sent to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 — 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.