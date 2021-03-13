MANCHESTER, Iowa — Leo LaVern “Barney” Trumm, 83, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Mary (Grawe) Trumm, of Manchester; his siblings, Dorothy (Dwayne) Gorman, of Dubuque, Donald (Patricia) Trumm, of Dubuque, Eldon (Kaye) Trumm, of Worthington, and Steve Trumm, of Cascade; his sisters- and brothers-in-law, Ruth McGrane, Darlene (Floyd) Kunkel, Bob (Jean) Grawe, Carol Grawe, Carol (Ken) Cox, Merle (Karen) Grawe, Lois (Ken) Debrosse, Sherrie Grawe, JoAnne (Marty) Wills, Bob DeShaw and Paul Kluesner; many nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are required at the funeral home and church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Mass of Resurrection: 11a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, with Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating.
Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home.
Inurnment with Military Rites: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery — Manchester, Iowa.