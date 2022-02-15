EPWORTH, Iowa — Richard A. “Dick” Boll, 73, of Epworth and formerly of Centralia, died on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Centralia.

