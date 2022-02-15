Richard A. Boll Telegraph Herald Feb 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EPWORTH, Iowa — Richard A. “Dick” Boll, 73, of Epworth and formerly of Centralia, died on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta.Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Centralia. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Epworth-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today