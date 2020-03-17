Verna M. Bergman, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1276 White St. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today at the church.
Ruth Bohnsack, Elizabeth, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Kenneth Eden, Massbach, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Massbach.
Anna Mae Edmonds, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Lee F. Folsom, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Old West Paint Creek Lutheran Church, Waukon.
Donald H. Gagne, Dubuque — Services: 6 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home 1491 Main St. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m.
today at the funeral home.
Mary Lou Jacobi, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Marc A. Reising, Wauzeka, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, Sacred Heart Church, Wauzeka. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19,
Sacred Heart Church Hall, Wauzeka, and 10 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.
Theresa M. Sawvell, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Friday, March 20,
Happy’s Place, 2323 Rock-dale Road.
Patrick W. Scherrman, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
James A. Seeley, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the funeral home.
Hazel G. Soden, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, United Methodist Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.