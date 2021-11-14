Larry J. Abresch, “Jim”, 79, of Dubuque, Iowa, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 11, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be from 3pm to 7pm, Monday, November 15, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am, Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker Street, with Pastor Tom Brennan officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church until time of service. Burial and Military Honors by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard will follow at the Dubuque Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Larry was born on April 7, 1942, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of George and Iva Abresch. Larry was one of 9 siblings, all of whom he treasured and loved dearly and many of which he is now reunited with in Heaven.
On December 28, 1963, Larry married his sweetheart, Rose Mary Hoell. Together they raised a beautiful family of 4 children and spent 58 years happily married as best friends. They loved to do many different things together, but mostly they just enjoyed each other’s company and were rarely apart throughout all those years. Every night before bed Larry would say to Rose, “Goodnight, Sweetheart”.
Larry graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1960 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1963. Half of that time was spent in South Korea during peaceful times, and he achieved the rank of Specialist 4th Class in the U.S. Army Infantry. After his discharge, he was employed by Adams Company, John Deere for 39 years retiring in 2004, and went on to work part-time at Garda Cash Logistics for 15 years. Larry was very active in his community and church as a Boy Scout leader for 12 years, and a Deacon and Treasurer among other roles throughout numerous years in the Baptist Ministry. Larry had many hobbies including flowers and gardening (especially roses), collecting toy cars, pocket knives, watches, ties and watching YouTube on his iPad. Larry was especially drawn to music of all kinds, and you could often find him listening to endless hours of the most amazing instrumentals and singing.
Larry was well known for being a sharp dresser and for being the kindest, most genuine, honest and loving man you’d ever have the pleasure knowing. He was an amazing father and grandfather and loved his family with an incredible passion. He was never happier than when he was spending time with them. Larry loved the Lord and was saved by grace on January 2, 1972. While we will miss him dearly on earth, we thank the Lord for every moment we were given with him, and we know he is at peace in his new home with his Heavenly Father.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Rose of Dubuque, IA, three children, Gary of Dubuque, IA, Lynda (Tim) Murphy of Peosta, IA, Kelly (Greg) Uhlrich of Dallas, TX and grandchildren: Gary Lee, Amy, Leanna, Jake, Luke, Grace, Michael and 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his two brothers, Leroy Abresch and Dan (Pat) Abresch and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, George and Iva Abresch, his son Kenneth, and his granddaughter Alicia Rose, along with his siblings Marian, Michael, Clara, Judy, David and Tom.
It was Larry’s wishes to share this with everyone, “Don’t grieve long for me. I’m in Heaven.”