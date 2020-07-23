ELIZABETH, Ill. — Mary Ann (Kloss) Morhardt, 54, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, due to a tragic vehicle accident.
A visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth. Social distancing and masks are recommended. A private funeral Mass will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 24 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Elizabeth, IL. You may watch the Mass on Mary Ann’s Facebook Live Group at the Law-Jones Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Elizabeth, IL. Friends and family are invited to share in Mary Ann’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Mary Ann was born on June 6, 1966, in Freeport, Illinois, daughter of Russell and Beverly (Schuldt) Kloss. She was a graduate of Elizabeth High School (Class of 1984). She married Duane Morhardt on August 31, 2001, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Elizabeth. They farmed in the Elizabeth/Stockton area.
Outside of helping out as a farmer’s wife (a job she truly enjoyed), Mary Ann previously was employed at Dura Automotive in Stockton, and later on at Walmart in Galena. She developed so many lasting relationships at Walmart and will be missed by all.
Mary Ann was an active member at St. Mary’s in Elizabeth, attending Mass regularly and serving as a Eucharistic Minister. In her free time, she enjoyed baking, photography, making arts and crafts and always helping out when she could and selflessly thinking of others. She enjoyed all animals, especially her cats and cows. A few of her other favorite things included gardening, the Green Bay Packers, Eeyore and being an active role in her niece and nephew’s lives as much as she could.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Duane Morhardt, of Elizabeth, IL; her mother, Beverly Kloss, of Elizabeth, IL; her brother, Bill Kloss, of Elizabeth, IL; her sister, Heather (Drew) Kluesner and their children Alicia and Ben, of Dubuque, IA; Uncle Eric Thomasson (pseudo-grandfather), of Stockton, IL; her brother-in-law Michael (Debbie), of Great Falls, Montana, her sister-in-law Lynette (Wayne) Schultz, of Stockton, IL, and sister-in-law Paula Morhardt, of Stockton, IL; along with other aunts and cousins.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her father, Russell Kloss; her father-in-law, Harold Morhardt; her mother-in-law, Rose Morhardt; her brother-in-law, LaVerne Morhardt; and many other aunts and uncles.