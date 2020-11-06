Angie K. Schmidt, 60, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on November 3rd, 2020 at home.
Family and friends may gather from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7th, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Angie was born on February 4, 1960, in Hazel Green, WI, the daughter of Jerry Adams Sr. and Joan Anita (Boldt) Adams. She married Daryl Schmidt on December 17, 1976, in Bellevue, Iowa. She was previously employed with Five Point Mart for several years.
Angie enjoyed campfires, having a cold one with friends and singing karaoke with family and friends. She loved to cook and garden; and this life will never be the same without the family problem solver. She will be missed by all who loved her.
She is survived by her husband, Daryl; two children, Jennifer Moris and Richard (Arica) Schmidt; her honorary daughter, Bobbie Jo (Brandon) Rondeau and their children Camrin and Gage; her grandchildren Justin Moris, Colby Moris, Callie Moris, Madyson Schmidt, Preston Schmidt and Monica Schmidt; three great grandchildren Maelynne Moris, Amara Moris and Bexley Moris; her father, Jerry Adams Sr.; mother-in-law, Anna Schmidt; and siblings Jerry (Pete) Adams Jr., Eric (Dawn) Adams, Dee (Kent) Carr and Ina Mae (Robert) Henson; and lastly her two furry children, Lucy and Elmer.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Joan; her brother Allen Robert Adams Sr.; nephew Jakob Adams; father-in-law Leonard Schmidt; sisters-in-law Kathy Adams and Thresa Adams; her best friend Linda Taylor; and her beloved yappers, Peanut, Otis and Buddy.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, your guidance and care helped us get through this and made it easier.