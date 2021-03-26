Judy A. Hansen, 77, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. today at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, where a prayer service will take place at 7 p.m.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Judy will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church, with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Judy was born February 29, 1944, in Dubuque, the daughter of Clarence J. and Margaret Welu Meyer. On August 29, 1964, she married James C. Hansen at Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
She was a homemaker, wife, mother and proud Nana. She enjoyed camping, watching movies and going to concerts with her children.
Survivors include her husband, Jim; one son, Brian Hansen, of East Dubuque, IL; one daughter, Wendy (Daryl) Bornemeier, of Waukesha, WI; four grandchildren, Colin Coleman, Aspen Coleman, Jacob Bornemeier, and Emily Bornemeier; sister-in-law, Joyce (Bill) Stoffel, of Dubuque; and sister-in-law, Dee Hansen, of Waverly.
She was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws; a daughter, Pamela Coleman; and a brother-in-law, Don Hansen.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Dubuque County Humane Society.
A special thank you to Stonehill Care Center second floor staff and Hospice of Dubuque.
