Kenneth G. “Ken” Brown, age 85, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 5:28 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
To celebrate Ken’s life, family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family asks that anyone attending please wear a mask. To honor Ken’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Ken was born on November 2, 1934, in Dubuque, son of King and Lena (Rubner) Brown.
Ken was a lifelong resident of Dubuque. At age 16, Ken went to work to help support his family, starting at Farley & Loetscher for 12 years until the plant was closed. He then devoted 34 years to Flexsteel Industries, until his well-earned retirement in 1997.
He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Valeta Wuertzer, on June 25, 1955, at the Church of the Nativity in Dubuque. They were very excited to have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary earlier this year.
Ken was an excellent handyman, as well as a talented woodworker, who in his free time created several beautiful pieces for family and friends. Ken enjoyed being outdoors, spending lots of time hunting, fishing and gardening. He also enjoyed watching the squirrels, rabbits and birds that would frequent his yard.
Ken loved to travel out west where he could enjoy the Rocky Mountains, and also took the family on trips to Yellowstone National Park. There was never a doubt that Ken’s family was the most important aspect of his life, spending time with Valeta, the kids and the grandkids, brought him great joy and happiness. We are heartbroken at losing our wonderful husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa in our daily lives. He was truly one of a kind, and we will miss him deeply.
Those left to cherish Ken’s memory include his loving wife of 65 years, Valeta Brown, Dubuque; his children, Judy (John) Schroeder, Asbury, IA, Cindy (Dave) Meyer, Bernard, IA, and Dennis Brown, Dubuque; his seven grandchildren, Terrence Schroeder, Tammy (Ed) Snook, Kimberly (John) Schroeder-Freund, Karina (Michael) Schroeder-Koh, Kristin (Josh) Thomas, Stacy (Randy) Dupont and Eric (Mandy) Meyer; and his 10 great-grandchildren, Gavin, Isaac, Hazel, Jake, Austin, Madilyn, Colton, Jaxon, Corbin and Gunner; and a very special nephew, Jeff Davis, St. Catherines, IA.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Lorraine (George) Davis and Ruth (Ed) Gerlach.
Ken’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jennifer and Amy, for all of their wonderful care of Ken, they truly are angels on Earth.
Memorials will be accepted by the family and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Kenneth Brown Family.
