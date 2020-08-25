THOMSON, Ill. — Carolyn A. Schreiner, 76, of Thomson, died on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and a Catholic committal service will take place at a later date. Law-Jones Funeral Home is assisting the family.
