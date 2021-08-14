CUBA CITY, Wis. — Donald August Booth, age 93, of Cuba City, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wisconsin. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, August 16, 2021, at United Methodist Church in Cuba City, with Pastor JoAnn Meyer officiating. Services will be live streamed through the funeral home Facebook page. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City. Friends may call from 9-11:45 a.m. Monday at the church before the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Don was born on March 21, 1928. He met Lois Butson at a dance in Platteville. They were married on August 23, 1952. They lived on the century family farm where Don was born until they built a home in 1978 on the Elmo School site where he attended school.
Don loved farming and proudly raised Registered Holsteins. He gave back by serving as AMPI board president, a member of the Elk Grove Town Board, 43 years as Cuba City Merry Mixers 4-H leader, and 44 years on the Cuba City Area Rescue Squad Advisory Board. Don was active with the Cuba City United Methodist Church, Lions Club and Holstein Associations. He enjoyed playing cards, dancing, collecting coins, calling family bingo, picking apples to share with friends and attending family events.
Don is survived by a son, Dean (Mary Kay) Booth of Cuba City; three daughters, Debra (Paul) Kieler of Dickeyville, Diane Downs of Grayslake, IL, and Donna (Rick) Hoppenjan of Cuba City. He was a proud grandfather to his nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and loved by his nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Lois, on September 18, 2020; his parents, Lester and Pearl (Geyer) Booth; his sisters, Marion Booth and Ruth (Paul) Andrews; a brother George (Lila) Booth; a great-granddaughter, Lauren White; and a sister-in-law, Darlene (Dale) Dopkins.
The family would like to thank the healthcare professionals at Medical Associates, MercyOne and St. Dominic Villa for the care they provided, and their neighbors for their support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Donald Booth Memorial Fund.