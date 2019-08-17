CASCADE, Iowa — Charles Clarence Kurt, 90, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Shady Rest Care Center, in Cascade, Iowa.
Friends and relatives of Charles may call from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Reiff Funeral Home, in Cascade, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial for Charles will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at St. Patrick Church, in Garryowen, with Rev. Aloysius Vorwald presiding. Burial will follow the funeral service at St. Patrick Cemetery with full Military Honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
Charles was the fourth of 12 children born to John G. and Ella (Moorman) Kurt in Bernard, Iowa, on January 31, 1929. He married Elizabeth (Kit) Dunne on April 8, 1958, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek, IA. Charles was a farmer in the Bernard area prior to moving to Cascade in 2002. He served as a trustee for St. Patrick Church, board member for the Bernard Fire Department and the Bernard Telephone Company and was an ASCS county board members. After moving to Cascade, he was a Telegraph Herald newspaper delivery person. Charles was an Army veteran who served his country during the Korean War, was privileged to go on an Honor Flight in September 2012, and received a Quilt of Valor in November 2015. He was a member of the Cascade American Legion-Post #528.
He is survived by his siblings, Tom (Rita) Kurt, of Bernard, IA, and Pete (Mary Jane) Kurt, of Peosta, IA, Lois Donovan, Earl(Louetta) Kurt, all of Cascade, IA, and Sr. Mary Kurt, of Cedar Rapids, IA.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth, on July 12, 2019; his son, Jerry, on January 26, 1995; his parents; and his siblings, Germaine Bechen, Henry Kurt, Dorrance Kurt, Sr. Bernice Kurt, Rita Martin and Jane Ann Steffen.
A Charles Kurt Memorial Fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Shady Rest Care Center and Above and Beyond for all of their care to Charles.
