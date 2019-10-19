Lester “Curly” Garthwaite, Jr., 94, of Dubuque, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center.
Visitation will be today from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with military honors by the Dubuque Marine Corps League at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Dubuque Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Curly was born on October 6, 1925, in Lancaster, WI, the son of Lester and Marguerite (Mason) Garthwaite, Sr. He served as a U.S. Navy Signalman during WWII in the Pacific.
On December 18, 1949, he married Dorothy “Dot” Kimmell in Galena, IL. She preceded him in death on Feb. 27, 2014.
He worked for H&W Motor Express for many years and was a member of the Teamsters Union. He was a noble, selfless man who was cherished and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (John) Williams, of Gainesville, FL; two grandchildren, Sean (Charissa) Maher and Shannon (Rob) Matricardi; great-grandson, Connor Maher; and his brother, Patrick.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Stonehill, DuRide and Curly’s good friends Harry and Sheri Wolter for all the wonderful care and kindness you showed him.