BERNARD, Iowa — Marie C. Noonan, 93, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa.
Visitation for Marie will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home, in Cascade, Iowa, where a wake service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Wednesday, November 13, 2019, after 9 a.m. at the funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial for Marie will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Garryowen, Iowa, with Msgr. James Miller Presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Garryowen, Iowa.
She was born October 22, 1926, in Holy Cross, Iowa, daughter of Henry and Catherine (Diesburg) Meyer. She received her education in the Holy Cross area schools. On September 10, 1947, she was united in marriage to Willard L. Noonan at Holy Family Catholic Church in New Melleray-Peosta, Iowa. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2016. The couple farmed in the Bernard area their whole lives where they raised their five boys.
She was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Garryowen, Iowa and its Rosary Society.
She is survived by four children, Chuck (Amy) Noonan, of Bernard; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Noonan, of Bernard; Rich (Joyce) Noonan, of Zwingle, Iowa; Bob (Vicki) Noonan and John (Mary Pat) Noonan, both of Bernard; 18 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; one sister, Doris (Gerry) Kutsch, of Milwaukee, Wis.; and a sister-in-law, Maurna O’Brien, of Cascade, Iowa.
She also is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Ronald J. Noonan on August 11, 2006; two daughters-in-law, Kay Noonan and Denise Noonan; a twin sister, Virginia (Ray) Heiar; a brother, Merlin (JoAnne) Meyer; a sister and brother-in-law, Carlene (Ray) McDonnell; a brother-in-law, George O’Brien.
The family wishes to thank Shady Rest Care Center and Staff, Above and Beyond Hospice and Home Care, Sherry Kelchen and staff and all the friends and family who visited with Marie.