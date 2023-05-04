DONAHUE, Iowa — James Welp, age 71, of Donahue, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at his home. Services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at St. Ann Catholic Church, Long Grove. Visitation will be from 4:00 — 7:00 pm on Friday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ann Church, CEW, or Wounded Warriors. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Jim was born on May 20, 1951 in Dubuque, IA, to Frank and Rita (Schauer) Welp. He was united in marriage to Linda Rogers on April 27, 2013 in Donahue. He worked first for John Deere Dubuque Works, Tri-City Fabrication, and retired in 2014 from the Rock Island Arsenal where he was the division chief of welding and fabrication. Jim was a dedicated member of St. Ann Church, and to CEW. Jim was the type of person to always be there for others. Whether he was helping someone with a project, fixing something, or deciding what kind of adventure to take with his family, he never sat still. Jim was a woodworker and built mantles, tables, and other projects for family, friends, and the community. Jim was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved riding his Harley, Jeep, and his 1951 Chevy truck that he restored. All of that said, Jim’s greatest joy was his family and all they did together. Survivors include his wife, Linda; children, Angie (Mark) Herrington, Melissa (Dale) Franklin, Kelly (Jayme) Hansen, and Tony Welp; grandchildren, Mason, Myah, Kylea, Makenna, Darian, Denison, Drake, Drew, Delanie, Jayden, Brayde, and Rayghan; great-grandaughter, Adley; siblings, Pat (Jerry) Cullen, Joyce (Ed) Kuhle, Rita (Jim) Schlegel, Glen (Philly) Welp, Gail (Joe) Welp, Paul (Sara) Welp, Greg (Diane) Welp; and sister-in-law, Janice Welp; Linda’s family; many step-children, and grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by sisters, Arlene Smothers, Mary Norene, and Marilyn Walsh; and brothers, Russell Welp, Tom Welp, and Bud Welp. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
James Welp
