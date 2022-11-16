VALPARAISO, Ind. — Patricia Bodensteiner, 77, of Valparaiso, Indiana passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 12, 2022, after battling Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born on September 5, 1945 in Dubuque, Iowa to James and Irma (Hillery) Squire. She graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School, received a B.A. from Valparaiso University and a Master’s in Social Work from I.U.P.U.I. Pat began her career with the VNA and was among those instrumental in starting the Hospice program there before establishing a private practice as a counselor, with an emphasis on family and women’s issues.

