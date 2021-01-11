Rev. Carl J. Manternach, 91, of Dubuque, formerly of Monticello, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at Stonehill Franciscan Services.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be live-streamed on Sacred Heart Catholic Church Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Archbishop Michael Jackels will officiate and Rev. Paul Baldwin will concelebrate along with priests of the Archdiocese of Dubuque. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Carl was born May 14, 1929, in Monticello, Iowa, the son of George and Clara (Kurt) Manternach. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Monticello, and Loras College. His theological training was at Mount St. Bernard Seminary in Dubuque. Carl was ordained on February 5, 1955, at Christ the King Chapel, Loras College.
His first assignment was as an associate at St. Joseph’s New Albin, for a short time before being named associate pastor at St. Boniface, New Vienna 1955-1957, Holy Ghost, Dubuque, 1957-1962, St. Peter, New Haven, 1962-1963, St. Patrick, Anamosa, 1963-1968, St. Mary’s, Guttenberg, 1968-1969, St. Joseph, Marion, 1969-1971, SS Peter and Paul, Gilbert, 1971-1976, St. Mary’s, Williams, 1973-1974, Immaculate Conception, Lansing, 1976-1980, Visitation, Stacyville, 1980-1990, Sacred Heart, Meyer, St. Mel’s McIntire, 1987-1990, St. John the Baptist, Peosta, Holy Family, New Melleray, 1990-1999. He retired to his hometown of Monticello and served the parish of St. Patrick’s in Anamosa.
Survivors include his siblings: Paul Manternach, of Cedar Rapids, Jim Manternach and Bernard (Anna) Manternach, both of Monticello, Ruth Ahart, of Dow City, Mary (George) Whalen, of Carson City, NV and Joyce (Rich) Lynch, of Cascade.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, infant Joan; brother, Melvin Manternach; in-laws Elodie and Shirley Manternach and Emmett (Mike) Ahart.
Memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart School in Monticello.
