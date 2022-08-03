Virginia M. Lammer, 98, of Dubuque died Friday, July 29, 2022 at Stonehill Care Center.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Friday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Saturday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Steve Rosonke officiating. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery.
Virginia was born August 11, 1923 at home in Fillmore County, Iowa, daughter of John and Mae (Glenn) McAndrew. She graduated from Garryowen High School in June 1939 and received her teaching degree from Mount Mercy College in June 1941. Upon graduation she taught in a one-room schoolhouse for several years then married Dominic Lammer on June 5, 1945. They were married at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Melleray, rural Peosta. Dominic preceded Virginia in death on April 21, 1998.
From 1945 until 1971 Virginia was a homemaker and mom to Linda (Jack) Hallberg of Wayzata, MN, Michael (Carol) Lammer of Coralville, IA, Lisa (Todd) Olson of Richfield, MN, Kevin (Lisa) Lammer of Kalona, IA, and Mary Beth (Steve) Plaschko of Eagan, MN, Added to the crew were 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren whom she adored.
In 1972 Virginia continued her education at the University of Dubuque and taught Kindergarten at Audubon Elementary School, retiring in 1987. Virginia was an avid reader and enjoyed volunteering for various organizations such as Dubuque Food Pantry, as an Associate at Presentation Convent, and her affiliation with Retired Teachers Organization, Catholic Daughters of America.
Memorials may be directed to the family — A Virginia Lammer Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
The family would like to thank Virginia’s nieces and nephews, the staff at Assisi Village, and Sister Margaret Anne Kramer, PBVM for the love and support shown to Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.