Vince Ehrlich, 71, of Dubuque, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Vince will be 10:30 am Friday, February 3, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. Military honors will be rendered by the Iowa Army National Guard.
Recommended for you
Vincent was born March 30, 1951, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Frederick Edward and Thelma Marie Ehrlich. On November 26, 1971, he married Diane K. Elgin in St. Clement’s Catholic Church in Bankston, Iowa. She died March 19, 2008.
He served in the U.S. Iowa Army National Guard.
Vince was retired. He had worked for Horsfield Construction, Dubuque Pack, and had farmed.
He was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, restoring tractors, and loved visiting with people.
Survivors include one daughter, Jennifer (Tyler Rogers) Ehrlich of Iowa City, IA; three sons, Richard (Sherry) Ehrlich of Dubuque, Steve (Deanna) Ehrlich of Hazel Green, WI, and Jamie (Jessica) Ehrlich of Sherrill, IA; 11 grandchildren, Isabelle, Avery, Laney, Haylee, Jaxson, Karter, Chloe, Ava, Charlie, Henry, and Liv; siblings, Paul (Bernice) Ehrlich, Barbara Gaul, Delores (Cletus) Ambrosy, John (Nancy) Ehrlich, and Marilyn (Richard) Borgerding; in-laws, Lois Ehrlich, Richard Thoma, Linda Ehrlich, Rosemary Kruse, Lou Ann Deutmeyer, Betty (Dave) Ludwig, Linda Elgin, Madonna (Dan) Gibbs, Robert Elgin, Willis (Dorothy) Elgin, Marvin Elgin, and Mae Elgin.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Brooke Marie Ehrlich and Brody Steven Ehrlich, siblings, Thomas Ehrlich, Ina Hohmann, Fred Ehrlich, Jr., Ethel Thoma, Mark Ehrlich, Frances Pfeiler, Ernest Ehrlich, and in-laws, Gladys Elgin, Dorothy Elgin, Grace (Larry) Davis, Darlene (Ralph) Kramer, James (Theresa) Elgin, Danny Kruse, Don Elgin, Tom Ludwig, and Bill Deutmeyer.
A memorial has been established.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Vince’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.