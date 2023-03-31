DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Jean A. Knepper passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Dyersville at the age of 91.
Visitation will be held 2-7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville where a vigil service will be held at 1:30 pm. Visitation will continue Monday from 9-10 am at the funeral home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville with burial in St. Paul Cemetery, Worthington. Rev. Dan Knepper will officiate, and Rev. Chris Podhajsky will concelebrate.
Jean was born January 28, 1932, the first born of seven children to Joseph and Amalia “Molly” (Soppe) Besler and was raised on the family farm. She married Michael Knepper on February 12, 1955, in Farley, Iowa. Together they raised seven children on their family farm in Cascade until retirement when they moved to Dyersville. Jean enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, embroidery, and volunteering in her community.
Recommended for you
Survivors include her husband, Michael, children: Julie (Randy) Olberding of Dyersville, Lynn (Dave) Clapsaddle of Akron, OH, Dean (Karen) Knepper of Dyersville, Mark Knepper of Evanston, IL, Alan (Dora Winter) Knepper of Denver, CO and, Sue (Tim) Menke of Denison, TX; grandchildren: Jill (Tyler) Stenger, Beth Gravel, Benjamin Olberding, Megan (Tim) Schmidt, Christopher Carey, Kelly (Leon) Campbell, David Clapsaddle, Matt (Molly) Knepper, Emily Knepper (Mitchell Hildebrand), Eleanor, Mack, Sam, Charles Knepper, Holly (Aaron) Tucker, Nicholas and Michael Menke; 14 great grandchildren; siblings: Norma (Jim) Butcher, Verla (Pat) Horsfield, Helen (Dick) Schnier, Theresa Gulyash, and in-laws: Gladys Knepper, George Knepper, Joan Anstoetter and Ida Trumm.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Sara Knepper in infancy, siblings: Don (Mary) Besler, Shirley (Jim) Manternach, Steve Gulyash, and in-laws: Carl (Marie) Knepper, Irene (Ernie) Recker, Walter (Mary) Knepper, Helen (Francis) Carroll, Rosalyn (Edmond) Ludwig, Loras (Mary) Knepper, Alma Knepper, Paul Knepper, John Anstoetter, John Trumm.
In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy, please make donations to Ellen Kennedy Living Center, 1177 — 7th St SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Jean’s family wishes to thank all of her nurses, aides and Hospice of Dubuque for their tender and compassionate care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.