Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Ronald G. Buxton Sr., Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Allen A. Dryer, Otter Creek, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa. Visitation: 10 to 11:15 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Paul M. Dunn, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: Noon today, Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Ray W. Figi, Cuba City, Wis. — Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today at the church.
Trudy J. Hancock, Urbandale, Iowa — Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. today, Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 3663 66th St., Urbandale.
David J. Harry, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, Linwood Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, and after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Thomas E. Heath, Iowa City, formerly of Dubuque — Graveside Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, Calvary Cemetery, Brooklyn, Iowa.
Mary J. Hyde, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the chapel.
Kenneth J. McDermott, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today at the church.
Marcella E. Opfer, Waukon, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. today, Zalmona Cemetery, rural Waukon.
Pamela Ostrander, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Loretta M. Rogers, Moline, Ill., formerly of Galena, Ill. — Graveside services: 11 a.m. today, St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Galena.
William M. Schneider, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll, Ill.
Daniel F. Teply Jr., Dubuque, formerly of East Dubuque, Ill. — 10:30 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque.
Michael J. Wulfekuhle, Dubuque — Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. today until time of services at the church.