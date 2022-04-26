SHERRILL, Iowa — Opal Christensen, 98, of Sherrill, died on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Sherrill United Methodist Church.

Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, is assisting the family.

