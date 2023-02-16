Earl W. Pfab, 68, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at his home in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Earl will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after 8 a.m. at the funeral home. Services for Earl will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial for Earl will be held in the Centralia Presbyterian Cemetery, which is in his “Back Yard”, exactly where he wanted to be buried.
He was born April 14, 1954, in Cascade, Iowa, son of William and Mary (Arensdorf) Pfab. He is a graduate of the 1972 class of Western Dubuque High School. He was employed at the John Deere Dubuque Works until his retirement in 2015. Earl loved life and enjoyed a good life, he was always very helpful to others. He loved his grandchildren and truly enjoyed attending each and every sporting event or activity they were participating in. He also enjoyed doing woodworking, classic cars, motorcycle rides and playing a good game of cards. He was a member of the UAW Local #94.
He is survived by two children, Adam (Alissa) Pfab of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Sarah (Kent) Pfab-Blakeman of Dubuque, Iowa; six grandchildren, Lucy, Benjamin and Eleanor Pfab, Jacoby, Colin, and Camden Blakeman; one brother, Jerry (Bev) Pfab of Phoenix, AZ; four sisters, Leanna Feldmann of Petersburg, IA, Marion (Fred) Hentges of Centralia, IA, Corinne (Joe) McQuillen of Epworth, IA, Maxine (Denny) Dolphin of Dubuque, IA; and special friends, Ron (Lisa) McKiernan.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Loras (Darlene) Pfab; one brother-in-law, Paul Feldmann.
