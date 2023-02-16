Earl W. Pfab, 68, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at his home in Dubuque, Iowa.

Visitation for Earl will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after 8 a.m. at the funeral home. Services for Earl will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial for Earl will be held in the Centralia Presbyterian Cemetery, which is in his “Back Yard”, exactly where he wanted to be buried.

