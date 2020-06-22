Sandra Sue “Sandy” Ring, 68, of Dubuque, joined her beloved husband, Randy, in heaven on June 19, 2020.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., Dubuque. A sharing of memories will be held at 6 p.m.
Sandy was born on August 17, 1951, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Lillian and Francis White.
Sandy was full of wit and moxie. She always had a quick retort and a funny story on-deck. She was kind and generous. Sandy loved spending time with her family. Prior to Randy’s passing, the two of them were inseparable and were always adventuring around town. Sandy was an incredible mother; she was always there to listen and offer advice. She was a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and she loved spoiling the kids and she always made sure to load them up on sugar before sending them home to their parents. She always enjoyed her monthly girls-nights out and she cherished her friends and held them close to her heart.
Sandy was a hard worker and she was employed by Wal-Mart for twenty-three years.
Sandy was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Randy Ring; her parents, Lillian and Francis White; her in-laws, Virginia and Herman Motsch and Robert Ring; and her sister-in-law, Jackie White.
Sandy is survived by her children, Julie (Roger) Oppelt, Rick (Sarah) Ring, and Amy (Ben) Adkins; her adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her brother, Dan White.
Sandy was the foundation of her family. She was the glue that held the pieces together when things got rough. To know her was to love her and she will be missed tremendously.