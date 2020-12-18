Irvin E. Kleitsch Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Dec 18, 2020 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BERNARD, Iowa — Irvin E. Kleitsch, 82, of Bernard, died on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at his son’s home in Stoughton, Wis. Arrangements are pending at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bernard-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today