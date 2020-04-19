SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Lawrence L. “Larry” Cherrey, 95, of Shullsburg, Wis., passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home in Shullsburg.
He was born March 28, 1925, in Shullsburg, the son of Glenn and Ila (Fowler) Cherrey. Larry grew up in Shullsburg where he graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1943. Following his high school graduation, he enlisted into the United States Navy on June 7, 1943, and he served his country in WWII until his honorable discharge on February 2, 1946. When Larry returned home, he went on to receive his degree in Education from the Platteville State Teachers College and later his Masters degree in Education Administration from the University of Wisconsin in 1953. While still working on his Masters, Larry married the love of his life, Ruth L. Bird, on May 31, 1953, at Benton Primitive Methodist Church in Benton, Wis.
Larry is survived by his wife Ruth at home; his children, Lee (Rick) Gill, of rural Shullsburg, Lisa (Joe) Diedrich, of Shullsburg, and Kent (Joann) Cherrey, of N. Salt Lake, UT; his grandchildren, Brock (Karen) Gill, Lindsey (Pete) Poppy, Reid (Jenna) Gill, Ashley (Kevin) Frontz, Sarah (Ed) Santiago, Hannah (Jason) Farrington, Jeremiah (Danica) Diedrich and Mariah (Adam) Booth; three step-grandchildren, Carrie (Travis) Coughi, Patrick (Lita) Mulligan, and Elise Peterson; 27 great-grandchildren; one sister, Marcella (Charles) Russell; and three sisters-in-law, Carol Cherrey, Carolyn Fitzgerald and Annette Bird. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Ila Cherrey; his father and mother-in-law, Clarence and Sarah Bird; one sister, Carol Lennartz; one brother, Darrell (Bud) Cherrey; three brothers-in-law, William Bird, Alan Bird and Paul Fitzgerald; one sister-in-law, Maureen Bird; and one step-great-grandson, DJ Lindsey.
Larry was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Shullsburg, a lifetime member of McCann-Richards American Legion Post #105 of Shullsburg, Shullsburg VFW Post #10533, and Galena Elks Lodge 882. He was a former member of Shullsburg Lions Club, Shullsburg Conservation Club, and Rainbow Ridge Interim Director. He was also a past member of the Shullsburg Board of Education, Lafayette County Board, and Southwest Regional Planning.
Larry was an athlete from a very young age as he excelled in sports in both high school and at UWP. At UWP, Larry lettered in three different sports three years in a row. He coached various sports for 17 years, starting his career in Montfort where he coached from 1951-1952, Shullsburg from 1952-1956, San Bernardino, Calif., from 1956-1957 and finishing his coaching career from 1957-1968 at Galena High School, where he reestablished the Track and Field program, and led the 1962 and 1966 football teams to undefeated seasons. Larry was the Shullsburg School Principal for two years and became the District Administrator from 1970-1977 and the Scales Mound School District Administrator from 1977- 1985. In 2018, Coach Cherrey and his 1966 football team were inducted into the North West Illinois Sports Hall of Fame. He cherished his family, especially his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the memories they created together. Larry will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family funeral service will be held at Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg, with Pastor Ed Santiago, of Benton United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Leadmine Primitive Methodist Cemetery. The family will be having a public celebration of life once the gathering ban is raised. The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for the tender love and special care that they provided to Larry.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Larry’s name.