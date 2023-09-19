Emmett Leo “Da Nugz” Clary, 2 months old, passed away surrounded by his loving family on July 22, 2023.

Goomba came into this world May 19, 2023, earned his name Emmett Leo; swiftly transitioned to Da Nugz. He loved to surprise mom and dad with his long neck dinosaur posing, had the biggest case of FOMO (fear of missing out) and adored his drive by slurping from his pooter pups. We didn’t know we needed him until he came into existence, and now we just aren’t quite sure how this world will show its sparkle like it used to.

