Virgil L. Gaul, 85, of Dubuque, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Grand Meadows.
Virgil was born on April 26, 1934, in Luxemburg, Iowa, the son of Alphonse and Regina (Fangmann) Gaul. He graduated from Holy Cross High School with the class of 1952. Virgil served in the U.S. Army as a radar operator from 1955 until 1957, and following his honorable discharge, served in the Army Reserves.
Virgil married Helen Sadler on February 15, 1958, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fillmore. Virgil farmed near Earlville for over 40 years, until his retirement. He was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earlville, where he served as a eucharistic minister, a trustee and sang in the choir. He was also a member of the Church of the Resurrection in Dubuque.
Virgil and Helen danced with the Gold Rush square dancing group for 22 years. He enjoyed woodworking, and could fix anything. He loved family get-togethers and ice cream.
Virgil is survived by his wife, Helen; his children, Sandy Davidshofer, of Peosta, Iowa, Alan Gaul, of Ames, Iowa, Deb (John) Peters, of San Diego, Calif., Bev (Mark) Ostrowski, of Lakeville, Minn., Janeen (Jon) Hucker, of Lester Prairie, Minn., and Kevin (Erin) Gaul, of Pella, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandsons; his brothers, Marvin Gaul, of Holy Cross, Iowa, and Jerry (Joan) Gaul, of Farley, Iowa; and his in-laws, Richard Hermsen, of Edgewood, Iowa, and Dolores Gaul, of Epworth, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Thomas, in infancy; his son-in-law, Richard Davidshofer; his siblings, Eldon Gaul, Eileen Hermsen, Lawrence Gaul, Laura Meyer and Leander Gaul; and in-laws, Germaine Gaul, Helen P. Gaul and Ralph Meyer. Memorials may be made to the Virgil Gaul Memorial Fund.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place and Grand Meadows for their care of Virgil.
