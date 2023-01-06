Barbara Ann Mahe, 78, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at her home.
A Celebration of Life will be from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
Barbara was born December 8, 1944, in Des Moines, IA, the daughter of Earl and Virginia Mildred Wright. On June 12, 1965, she married Louis Charles “Chuck” Mahe in Granada Hills, CA.
She was a homemaker. When her children were older, she worked as a secretary for Shell Oil Company while they lived in Houston.
Barbara had a passion for interior design and enjoyed shopping for her home. She loved anything floral and English rose garden themed. Christmas was her favorite time of year and that included watching Hallmark movies. Barbara loved her children and grandchildren beyond measure, and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her husband, Chuck; one son, John Mahe of Portland, OR; one daughter, Julie (Rob) Overcash of Bend, OR; three grandchildren, Chase Overcash, Ian Overcash, and Sophia Overcash; one brother, Richard (Denise) Wright of Los Angeles, CA; one sister, Patty (Bob) Matus of Los Angeles, CA; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Barbara’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
