BELMONT, Wis. — Marie D. Ruskell, 103, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Our House Assisted Living in Platteville.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Rev. Robin Luckey will officiate. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. The family is requesting everyone to wear a mask during your time in attendance.
Memorials may be made to the Marie Ruskell Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Marie was born on November 4, 1917, the daughter of Henry and Margaret (Riechers) Bockhop. She was united in marriage to Everett Ruskell on June 1, 1938, at Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. He preceded her in death on January 26, 1979.
Marie was a lifelong member of Peace Lutheran Church.
She worked for several years at Burgess Battery Plant and at Parkview Terrace Nursing Home, until she retired in 1990. Marie greatly enjoyed spending time with her family.
Marie is survived by one daughter, Reta Houtakker; three grandchildren, Cheryl (Ron) Kowalski, Denise (Mike) McDonald, and Steve Houtakker; seven great-grandchildren, Andy Kowalski, Robyn (Josh) Hartwig, Jody (Johnie) Ambrosy, Holly (Josh) Hebgen, Pamela (Rick) Johnstone, Scott (Ashley) McDonald, and Jeff (Alaina Reeves) McDonald; 10 great-great-grandchildren, Payton and Owen Hartwig, Finley and Eli Ambrosy, Harper and Hudson Hebgen, Phillip, Violet, and Walter Johnstone, and Baby McDonald.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Everett; son-in-law, Lloyd Houtakker; four brothers, Herbert, Lawrence (Marie), Carl (Fern), and Dale (Ila Mae); two sisters, Helen (Bill) Mester and Agnes (Bill) Borcherding; father and mother-in-law, Chales and Maude; one sister-in-law, Velma (Bill) Byrne; three brothers-in-law, Melvin (Arlyne), Dale (Dorothy) and Ross.
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to Our House Assisted Living, as well as, Agrace Hospice.