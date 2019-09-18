Jerry F. Heim, 74, of Dubuque, formerly of La Motte, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be held at 2:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Church of the Nativity, with Father Lyle Wilgenbusch officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Bernard, Iowa, with military honors by the Iowa Army National Guard.
Jerry was born on May 26, 1945, in Bellevue, Iowa, to Vincent and Elizabeth (Clasen) Heim. In 1963, he graduated from Holy Rosary High School in La Motte. Jerry married Ginny (Esser/Shanahan) Heim on June 19, 1981. They spent 38 special years together.
Jerry worked for John Deere Dubuque Works for 12 years. He then went to work for Robert and Mary Schulte Construction and Orkin Pest Control, and ended up retiring from Cascade Lumber in 2006. His two favorite employers were Robert and Mary Schulte and Cascade Lumber, who always treated him like family. In addition, he served in the Iowa National Guard from 1963 until 1967.
Jerry enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing, bowling, working in his workshop, and playing euchre and blackjack, with an occasional trip to the casino to play the penny slots. Upon retirement, Jerry and Ginny became snow birds for three years in Florida with Duane and Shirly Esser.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 38 years, Ginny; two daughters, Sue (Mark) Howard, of Basehor, Kan., and Amiee Heim; his two grandchildren, William and Addison Howard; his siblings, Joe (Mary) Heim, of Waverly, Neb., Elaine (John) Pitts, of Dubuque, Phylis Wolbers, of Dubuque, Norb (Dee) Heim, of Dubuque, Marlene (Steve) Sauser, of Cascade, Iowa, Duane (Shirley) Esser, of Prairie du Chein Wis., Jane (Doug) Ledbury, of Alma, Wis., Judy (Ken) Raisbeck, of Cassville, Wis., and Bev Esser; his extended family, Eulaine (Jim) Hutchcroft, Paul (Arlene) Shanahan, Bob Timmerman, George and Mary Felderman, and Chuck (Mary) Shanahan; plus many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Elizabeth Heim; brothers, William and Jim Heim; brother-in-law, Sam Wolbers; sister-in-law, Marilyn Heim; father and mother-in-law, Vincent and Marie Esser, and Gary and Marsha Esser; and his extended family, Ann Timmerman, Loras and Julie Shanahan, and John and Isabelle Shanahan, and Pat Shanahan.
Jerry was a proud papa to his two grandchildren, William and Addison. He often said William was his little pill who helped him fight many health battles since William was nine months old, and that Addison was the apple of his eye. He was always quick with a joke and enjoyed watching a good western.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the family, friends and to the neighbors of Andrew Court, especially the Noel family, who were always there when they needed help. Jerry and Shirley Tauke for the numerous games of euchre. Dr. Cao and his nurse, Melissa, Dr. Kahn, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, University of Iowa Health Systems, Dr. Schope and his nurse, Lori, and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jen, Amy and Ryan.
In lieu of flowers, a Jerry F. Heim memorial fund has been established.